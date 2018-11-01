Wife of man killed in shooting breaks silence

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The wife of a man shot and killed one week ago tonight in Grants Pass is breaking her silence.
The couple told police it was self-defense, but Barry’s wife isn’t buying it.
“This elderly man shot and killed my husband… he took another person’s life,” said Judy Barry, wife of Robert Barry.
Barry says she had a terrible feeling after hearing about a shooting in Grants Pass, a feeling the man shot and killed…was her husband.
“A wife feeling, I guess, I just felt like there was something wrong…,” she said.
The shooting happened at an elderly couple’s home on the 4-thousand block of Foothill Boulevard around 6 last Wednesday night.
Police say they discovered a man shot and killed on the deck of the home, later identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry from Washington state.
The couple told NBC5 News they didn’t want to go on camera, but that Barry was trespassing on their property and the shooting was in self-defense.
However, that’s not what Barry’s wife says.
She says her husband was driving from Idaho to their home in Medford, but his car broke down along the way.
“There is no reason to walk on your front porch and shoot a man on your front porch at 6 o’clock at night…,” she said.
Police say his car was discovered after the incident… several miles away from the couple’s home.
That’s left police with more questions.
“It doesn’t explain why he walked that far…when he could have walked to Rogue River, which would have been closer,” said Sgt. Proulx, Oregon State Police.
Police say they’re also looking into why Barry went to another house before going to the elderly couple.
“A gentleman walked up…he not only walked up on that property, but he was at another property earlier. He didn’t ask for help at that property. In fact, he didn’t say anything,” said Sgt. Proulx.
The many conflicting stories is why police say they’re continuing to investigate.
Meanwhile, Barry says she’s still reeling from the loss of her husband and desperate for answers.
“They say they can’t say anything until this happens and this happens and this happens, but this elderly man is still in his home with all of his guns…and I feel, I don’t know, I feel empty,” she said.
Oregon State Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with NBC5 News news for updates on this developing story.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.