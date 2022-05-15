Wife in Grants Pass pranks husband with stolen vehicle, returns it with LA Rams branding as a gift

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass woman came up with a wild plan to make her husband think that his prized 1970 Volkswagen Bug had been stolen. She then got it an LA Rams custom paint job to surprise him.

Shannon Hageman, with help from friends and family, loaded the bug into a trailer and took it to the body shop. She called her husband at work saying that the bug had been stolen, and he responded by telling her to call the cops.

She then called her nephew who is a detective in Josephine County who agreed to pretend to investigate the stolen car. For about a month her husband had been looking for his stolen bug. Until Shannon unveiled the newly painted bug at a recent family reunion.

“You can imagine, anger, driving around constantly looking for it. I still really can’t believe it, it’s incredible, my wife has done an amazing job with this along with a bunch of friends and family,” said Brian Hageman.

Shannon would like to thank all of their friends and family who were involved in the prank. As well as D’arpino powder coatings and Motivated Customs for making everything possible.