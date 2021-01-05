Wildfire victim hotline now run by Oregon Department of Human Services

MEDFORD, Ore.- Emergency sheltering assistance previously managed by the Red Cross will now be taken over by the state.
Shelter and support services will now be handled by the Oregon Department of Human Services. That means fire victims should no longer reach out to the Red Cross for hotel or meal services.
Tommy Jones of the Jackson County Emergency Operations says, “The Red Cross has done great work meeting the needs of those that lost their homes to the fires, and having the State of Oregon continue helping is the critical next step in the recovery process for Jackson County.”
People impacted by the September wildfires who need help with shelter and food support should now call the new number for the Wildfire Transition Assistance Hotline: 833-669-0554.
