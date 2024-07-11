Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for July out now

Posted by Jenna King July 10, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. —The national predictive services staff at the National Interagency Coordination Center released the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for July.

As forecasted in June, much of the northern Great Basin, including portions of southeast Oregon, is predicted to have above-normal fire potential from July through September.

The report says this elevated potential results from lingering drought effects on vegetation plus past fire history in similar conditions.

The report also notes  Oregon will enter the heart of fire season removed from drought designations. That is the first time that has happened since 2017. But it notes some areas of
abnormally dry designations do remain across central and northeast Oregon.

The report says east of the cascades there have been reports of higher-than-average grass fuel loading in central and
southeast Oregon. That means there is a greater risk of large fires in those areas.

You can view the full report here.

