Wildlife Images closed to public, open for patients until further notice

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center has closed to the public due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the nonprofit announced Saturday.
The center said it’s taken significant measure to remain open over the last week so families had a place to go during the social distancing mandates from Governor Kate Brown. However, after additional measures released from the state to control the spread of the virus, the park said it was left with little option but to close to the public until further notice.
Despite the closure, the center’s clinic is still accepting patients. Members of the public who have a wildlife patient needing care should call 541-441-7193 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to learn about new patient intake protocols. If you have a question about the behavior or health of a wild animal, please contact their team by emailing [email protected]
The center said the Animal Care team will remain on-site to care for the 100+ animals and the patients in the clinic. The Education team will be shifting focus to provide virtual experiences, encounters and resources for families who are sheltering in place.
The park said it will no longer host this year’s fundraiser on Mother’s Day and lost a considerable amount of revenue due to canceled field trips and lack of admission. Those wishing to support Wildlife Images during this time can learn more about making a donation or becoming a member on their website at www.wildlifeimages.org.
