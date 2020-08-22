Home
Wildlife Images offering unique program for kids

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Wildlife Images is offering a unique way for kids doing distance learning.

Wildlife Academy is a mixture of a kid’s structured program, as well as learning from the organization. It will include supervision for kids in 1st grade through age 13.

One program is called, Critter Campus, which acts as an extension to the student’s distance learning. Wildlife Images says they’ll have access to Wi-Fi, as well as have help from educators. Students will also have additional activities focusing on STEAM.

Wildlife Images is also offering an after school program from 1-6 p.m. It says kids can catch up on classwork and do activities, such as art and yoga.

Critter Campus costs $120 a week. The optional after school program for Critter Campus students costs $5 an hour. There are only 40 positions available each week.

