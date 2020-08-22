Wildlife Images offering unique program for kids

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Wildlife Images is offering a unique way for kids doing distance learning.
Wildlife Academy is a mixture of a kid’s structured program, as well as learning from the organization. It will include supervision for kids in 1st grade through age 13.
One program is called, Critter Campus, which acts as an extension to the student’s distance learning. Wildlife Images says they’ll have access to Wi-Fi, as well as have help from educators. Students will also have additional activities focusing on STEAM.
Wildlife Images is also offering an after school program from 1-6 p.m. It says kids can catch up on classwork and do activities, such as art and yoga.
Critter Campus costs $120 a week. The optional after school program for Critter Campus students costs $5 an hour. There are only 40 positions available each week.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]