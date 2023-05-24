Wildlife Images to open new Discovery Farm in June

MERLIN, Ore. – Wildlife Images, for the first time in about 10 years is adding a new addition to its park.

The new addition is focusing on teaching kids, not only about the animals themselves but also how to approach and interact with them.

“People will be able to come here and interact with some wild species and some domesticated species as well to get that human-animal contact that is so necessary,” said Dave Siddeon, Executive Director of Wildlife Images.

Wildlife Images has transformed its old bear habitats into the Discovery Farm.

Discovery Farm is opening on June 3rd and will feature a variety of both domesticated and non-domesticated animals. Pygmy goats, lamas, and most exciting of all wallabies, just to name a few.

A new tour will be added where people can go into the wallaby enclosure and learn about them up close and personal.

“One of the things we are going to do is we are going to encourage people to build connections with these animals because if you build these connections, then you want to save these animals, and not just the domestic animals but the wild animals and that’s our whole goal here is to save wildlife,” said Ben Maki, Wildlife Images Community Relations.

Maki said this new addition will make it easier for kids and their families to get some hands-on learning experience, with some of their favorite animals, not only from North America but all around the world.

The Discovery Farm opens to the public on June 3rd at 10 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 pm.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.