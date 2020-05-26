Wildlife Safari Junior Zookeeper Leadership Program spots available

WINSTON, Ore. — The Junior Zookeeper Leadership Program at Wildlife Safari still has openings this summer.
Children ages 10 to 17 can spend time learning all about wildlife. Participants can feed and play with the animals and even get to do keeper talks for visitors.
“It’s a really great opportunity for them to learn more about themselves and a lot about the natural world and zoology,” Leila Goulet, education director, said.
Participants can volunteer as many days as they want on weekdays during their month of the program. The month of June is full, but July and August still have openings.
Applications can be found on their website: wildlifesafari.net
