Williams community mourning the loss of two volunteer first responders

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The community of Williams is mourning the loss of two important members of the tight-knit community. They were also long-term fire department volunteers.

The Williams Rural Fire Protection District says Wes and Sue Nevotti, both passed away in January. It says they gave 30 years of service to the Williams community and fire district.

During their time, the two served as first responders and then later, as board members. Chief Rick Vetter says the news came as a shock to everyone.

“It’s a sad loss to the Williams community and we are just really looking at honoring their service and commitment to the community,” said Chief Vetter.

There will be a celebration of life held Saturday, April 2nd at 1 o’clock at the Williams Fire Station.

The Williams Fire Department will sound the air siren, in remembrance of them.