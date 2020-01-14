Home
Williams Fire Dept. selects new chief

Williams Fire Dept. selects new chief

Local News Regional Top Stories

WILLIAMS, Ore. — Williams Rural Fire Protection District has selected a new fire chief.

Captain Rick Vetter will replace Interim Fire Chief Jim Stearns.

Vetter has worked as a firefighter in Williams for the past four years. He was the only candidate from Williams Fire Rescue. Vetter says he is most looking forward to engaging with the community.

“I look forward to getting together with some of the other departments and building a good team throughout Josephine county with everybody,” Vetter said.

While negotiations still have to take place, Vetter says he is hoping he can officially start as chief at the end of February.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »