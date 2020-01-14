Williams Fire Dept. selects new chief

WILLIAMS, Ore. — Williams Rural Fire Protection District has selected a new fire chief.
Captain Rick Vetter will replace Interim Fire Chief Jim Stearns.
Vetter has worked as a firefighter in Williams for the past four years. He was the only candidate from Williams Fire Rescue. Vetter says he is most looking forward to engaging with the community.
“I look forward to getting together with some of the other departments and building a good team throughout Josephine county with everybody,” Vetter said.
While negotiations still have to take place, Vetter says he is hoping he can officially start as chief at the end of February.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.