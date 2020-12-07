Williams Fire Rescue donates Christmas tree

Each year the NFL donates trees to Lowe’s for first-responders.
When Williams Fire Rescue from grants pass went to pick up its tree.
It decided to keep the spirit of giving going, passing the donation onto United Way.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot of the fundraisers that we typically do,” says Jake Espinoza, assistant store manager at Lowe’s.
Williams fire chief Rick Vetter says, “What I want to do is say thank you Lowe’s, we’re going to pass this tree on and call this the giving tree.”
Both Lowe’s and Williams Fire say the tree symbolizes the spirit of giving during the Christmas season.
They hope to raise more awareness for united way’s fire relief fund.
To donate you can go to united way of Jacksoncounty.org/give.
