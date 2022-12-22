Winter driving safety tips ahead of Christmas travel

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Multnomah County officials, have declared a state of emergency, ahead of an ice storm that’s set to hit the Portland metro area this week. With this severe winter weather in our region and millions hitting the roads this week, experts want you to get to your destination safely.

Snow, freezing rain, and record-cold temperatures are expected for the Portland area and much of Oregon ahead of Christmas weekend. That’s why AAA is urging drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions. The winter weather is expected just in time for the busiest holiday travel days of the year.

It anticipates a spike in calls because of the winter weather. The most common call it gets this time of the year is for dead batteries. AAA says it’s important to be aware of winter driving conditions before you head out.

“Know how to drive when things are slick, the number one mistake people make is going too fast for the weather conditions, so slow down and also make sure you leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you,” said Marie Dodds, AAA spokeswoman.

She says to be sure to have an emergency kit in your car with things like tire chains, a flashlight, and an ice scraper.

You can check the latest conditions on Trip Check in Oregon and Quick Map in California.