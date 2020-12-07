Home
Winter travel safety: “know before you go”

Winter travel safety: “know before you go”

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon state search and rescue coordinators have a message for winter travelers: know before you go.

With winter weather here, search and rescue coordinators said Oregon is seeing an increasing number of lost or stranded travelers on foot and in vehicles.

Locals who regularly trek into area wilderness should be safe and prepared and said, “know your route and weather conditions before you leave.”

“Before you go out in the morning, have a little list running,” Floor Manager at Blackbird in Medford, Victoria Shreeve, said. “You got your clothes, a little bit of water, a little bit of food, just that way they’re prepared if they were to get stuck and to be out there overnight, they would be okay, that way they would have it until the morning until help could arrive or they would just have fun and have some hot cocoa and a little fire out there with them,” she added.

Search and rescue teams said not to rely on GPS alone and use resources for travel like tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1 for road conditions.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »