Winter travel safety: “know before you go”

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon state search and rescue coordinators have a message for winter travelers: know before you go.
With winter weather here, search and rescue coordinators said Oregon is seeing an increasing number of lost or stranded travelers on foot and in vehicles.
Locals who regularly trek into area wilderness should be safe and prepared and said, “know your route and weather conditions before you leave.”
“Before you go out in the morning, have a little list running,” Floor Manager at Blackbird in Medford, Victoria Shreeve, said. “You got your clothes, a little bit of water, a little bit of food, just that way they’re prepared if they were to get stuck and to be out there overnight, they would be okay, that way they would have it until the morning until help could arrive or they would just have fun and have some hot cocoa and a little fire out there with them,” she added.
Search and rescue teams said not to rely on GPS alone and use resources for travel like tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1 for road conditions.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.