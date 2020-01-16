Winter weather causes problems across Southern Oregon & Northern California

MEDFORD, ORE. — The winter weather is causing problems for drivers across the region. Here’s a list of the current trouble spots.
- I-5 Siskiyous: chains required on all vehicles except 4x4s unless towing. Traffic is currently being held at milepost 11 in Ashland.
- I-5 Sexton, Smith and Stage Passes: chains required on trucks over 10,000 GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) and other vehicles if towing.
- The Mt. Ashland Access Rd is currently closed.
- US97 closed southbound at Oregon-California border due to snow. No E T A at this time to reopen.
- HWY 199 between Gasquet and Hiouchi
- I-5 between Weed & Redding; chains required.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.