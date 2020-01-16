Home
Winter weather causes problems across Southern Oregon & Northern California

MEDFORD, ORE. — The winter weather is causing problems for drivers across the region.  Here’s a list of the current trouble spots.

  • I-5 Siskiyous: chains required on all vehicles except 4x4s unless towing. Traffic is currently being held at milepost 11 in Ashland.
  • I-5 Sexton, Smith and Stage Passes: chains required on trucks over 10,000 GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) and other vehicles if towing.
  • The Mt. Ashland Access Rd is currently closed.
  • US97 closed southbound at Oregon-California border due to snow. No E T A at this time to reopen.
  • HWY 199 between Gasquet and Hiouchi
  • I-5 between Weed & Redding; chains required.

