Witham gas station shutting down

MEDFORD, Ore. — On Friday at 8 P.M. Witham gas station will no longer provide gas for cars and trucks.
The gas station is on Biddle Road near Highway 62.
The manager at Witham Truck Center says they’re closing to do fuel costs and competition.
Truckers tell NBC5 News they’ll be sad to see the place go because of the its convenience and friendly workers.
“I really liked coming here because it was easy, you know you got two pumps, you can do your fuel real quick and then you’re gone, you know its right on I5,” Brian James, truck driver.
The gas station is closing, however the Witham Restaurant and repair shop will continue to be open.
