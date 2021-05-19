Home
Within 3 weeks Bear Creek Greenway efforts have cleaned up 90 cubic yards of trash

MEDFORD, Ore. —The livability team is on its 3rd week of clean-up along the Bear Creek Greenway. MPD says this week the crew is working on another 9 campsites, it’s completed 13 sites so far.

The joint effort includes Medford Fire, Medford Parks, Access, La Clinica, Rogue Retreat, and Options, to help get the homeless who live on the greenway, toward available resources.

This week the team is tacking the area north of the Railroad Park. 90 cubic yards of trash have been cleaned out so far.

MPD says that through the cleanup, 11 people have been placed in transitional housing, and 2 with reunification.

