Woman accused of purposefully flooding apartment appears in court

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A woman accused of purposefully flooding her apartment in Grants Pass and then having an 8-hour standoff with police makes her first appearance in court.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said two apartments, one on each side of the flooding apartment, had water coming through the walls and floor.
Police said the apartment belonged to 39-year-old Jennifer Richardson. Police say Richardson refused to leave the apartment and made threats to harm officers with what she said were knives. It turned into an eight hour standoff.
Neighbors say there is extensive damage done to her apartment and the neighboring apartments.
“The police had to wait about eight hours for a search warrant and got the search warrant and entered the unit and she decided to hide in a corner and after that everything went haywire,” Marshall Hughes, Grants Pass resident, said.
The state says Richardson is a danger to herself and the public. Some of her charges include criminal mischief in the 1st and 2nd degree, unlawful use of a weapon, assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
