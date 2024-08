MT. SHASTA, Cal. – One person is in jail after police say a woman left a dog in puppies inside a hot car.

The Mount Shasta Police Department says on Wednesday responded to Ace Hardware for report of a dog locked in a car.

Once on scene, officers were forced to enter the car. Police discovered one dog and four puppies.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with five counts of felony animal cruelty.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.