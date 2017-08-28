Police: woman drives onto the sidewalk, injuring one

Medford, Ore. Medford police have arrested a woman on a DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants) charge – who they say drove up onto the sidewalk.
It happened around 3 p.m. near the Holly Theater.
Police say the car crashed through multiple light poles and a street sign causing some of that debris to hit a woman walking nearby. Her husband says she pushed him out of the way before she was hit.
“Shes ok,” said Cale Weston, an Ashland local. “We’re gonna take her in, her back hurts and her leg is injured but she’s got some of the debris, some of the metal pieces, I’m not sure what you call these but the pedestals hit her leg.”
The suspect, Crystal Kreibrink was arrested and will be facing charges of DUII, reckless driving and hit and run.