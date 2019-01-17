Home
Woman fakes being a nurse, faces felony charges for bad Botox

REDDING, Cal. –  A Northern California woman is facing felony charges for pretending she was a medical professional and administering Botox. That’s according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA says Susan Ann Tancreto posed as a nurse and provided Botox treatments at a Redding spa, as well as other locations. Botox is a prescription and officials say that Tancreto did not have a nurse’s or doctor’s license. The DA’s Office says some of her victims are suffering severe injuries, including some that need long-term treatment.

Area doctor Larry Richard Pyle M.D. is also charged with Aiding or Abetting. The DA says Pyle was selling the Botox to Tancreto.

