Woman falls forty feet by taking photo

PROSPECT, Ore. – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries tonight after falling 40 feet in prospect.
Jackson County Fire District 3 says she fell while taking a photo near a bridge close to the Avenue of Boulders. Her partner called for help.
Fire District 3, Mercy Flights, and Prospect Fire responded.
She was air lifted to the hospital where we’re told she is recovering.
