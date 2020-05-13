Home
Woman falls forty feet by taking photo

Woman falls forty feet by taking photo

Local News Top Stories , , ,

PROSPECT, Ore. – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries tonight after falling 40 feet in prospect.

Jackson County Fire District 3 says she fell while taking a photo near a bridge close to the Avenue of Boulders. Her partner called for help.

Fire District 3, Mercy Flights, and Prospect Fire responded.

She was air lifted to the hospital where we’re told she is recovering.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »