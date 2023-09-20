Woman injured in paintball attack, Grants Pass police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police officers in Grants Pass are asking for help finding people who allegedly attacked at least two people with a paintball gun.

The Grants Pass Police Department said at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, three people in a dark-colored sedan pulled up to someone walking his dogs a Northwest 4th and Northwest A streets and fired three rounds from a paintball gun. All three shots missed their intended target, GPPD said.

About a minute later, the group reportedly pulled alongside a woman walking a dog on Northwest Highland Avenue, told her to “go back to her country,” and shot four rounds of paintballs at her. One of the rounds struck her below her left eye.

GPPD said, “If you have any information or video related to these two incidents, please call our non-emergency number at 541-450-6260.”

