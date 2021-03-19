Woman pleads guilty to stealing from youth hockey league

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford woman pleaded guilty Thursday after embezzling thousands of dollars from a local youth hockey organization. While the victims appeared in court hoping to get some sort of closure, Defendant Cara Jane Ruettgers didn’t. She appeared in court over the phone due to her attorney being sick.
The legal battle is now settled after three years. A process some Rogue Valley hockey moms said took them away from their jobs and family. But they didn’t they never gave up.
“We fought for our families and that was the main reason why we weren’t just gonna let this go. Friendships or not, those kids, those families they deserve the best and they deserve the fight,” said Ashley Rejcek.
Rejcek is one of the parents and volunteers for the program. But she didn’t know the defendant would take advantage of her and steal her identity.
“She used my name, my friendship, my trust for her own personal gain,” said Rejcek.
Police said from 2016 to 2019 45-year old Cara Jane Ruettgers embezzled $57,000 from the Rogue Valley Hockey Association for personal use. The money came from the league’s community partnerships and fundraising. Ruettgers volunteered for the organization.
“It’s extremely personal for me in that I thought she was a friend. It wasn’t just another board member. I look back at the very beginning when we became friends on really how she groomed me,” said Rejcek.
The families behind the league are still seeking closure. Thursday’s court appearance didn’t help as much as the victims had hoped. Ruettegers only appeared in court over the phone, as her attorney was ill.
“She could have been present by video. To me, it continually shows her lack of remorse for the action of her crimes,” said Rejcek.
It didn’t help the victims that Ruettegers won’t serve any time in prison. She will get 4 and half years of supervised probation, 136 hours of community service, no employment or volunteer work that includes any fiduciary duties, and no involvement in youth sports organizations.
The Rogue Valley Hockey Association was given restitution today for the missing funds. The group of moms that came to court Thursday told NBC5 News they’re all happy the league can move forward, they hope to return to the ice soon.
