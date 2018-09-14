Woman pleads “no contest” in elder abuse case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford woman was sentenced to ten years in prison in an elder abuse case.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Karin Franziska Boldt entered a number of “no contest” pleas to financially and physically abusing two elderly victims.
Police said Boldt was serving as the victims’ care provider, someone who is supposed to be helping them with their daily activities and needs. However, a social worker along with other medical care providers realized the victims were rapidly declining in health in a way not consistent with past diagnoses.
Prosecutors alleged Boldt used opiates and/or benzodiazepines to unlawfully and knowingly injure the two victims. Thankfully, they were able to make a full recovery.
In addition, while Boldt was working to place the victims on hospice, she allegedly stole about $500,000, primarily from one of the victims, MPD said.
Boldt was eventually arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder and criminal mistreatment.
On February 28, 2018, a grand jury decided there was enough evidence against Boldt for the case to go to trial.
On September 14, Boldt entered “no contest” pleas to a number of the charges. Others were dismissed. Now, she will serve 120 months in state prison, but could have it reduced to 96 months if she pays $10,000 in restitution.