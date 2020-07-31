Woman rescued from Gold Hill rapids

GOLD HILL. Ore. – A kayaker was rescued by firefighters Thursday in Gold Hill after she couldn’t handle the strong rapids.
Fire District 3 responded to the water rescue call near John Day Drive in Gold Hill Thursday afternoon. When first responders arrived they say the woman was pinned against a rock after she fell out of her kayak. Her partner had already swam to safety.
“They were unfamiliar with the river- the part of the river they were using. They were using the wrong equipment and that got them into some trouble,” said Will Clelland, Acting Battalion Chief of Fire District 3.
Firefighters say they’re fine, but want to remind everyone to wear a life jacket and to be familiar with where you’re going.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]