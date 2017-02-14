Woman saved from car submerged in water, rescuer speaks out

Grants Pass, Ore. — A woman is alive, thanks to the help of a stranger in Grants Pass. Trever Stevens was testing his boat on the Rogue River Sunday, when he saw a car floating in the water, and a woman trying to get out.
“I’ve grown up out here on this river since I was a little guy,” Stevens said. “I actually had a coast guard license for 20 years, and drove for Hellgate for 16 years.”
Those skills were put back to work, after Stevens took his boat on a test ride, and saw the car, nearly submerged in the water.
“As we pulled up closer, I could see some arms kind of flailing around on the windshield, and it was kind of a helpless feeling,” Stevens said. “I actually just pulled my boat up onto the car, and the window, her window was half down, and I could see where she was trying to push the door open, but she couldn’t get it with the water pressure.”
Stevens helped her open the door, and pulled her into the safety of the boat. Paramedics responded and treated the woman before taking her to the hospital. Police say she intentionally drove into the water, but the rescue serves as a good reminder.
“This time of year right now, with the river being up so high, people need to be careful,” Marine deputy Ernie Fields said.
On Monday afternoon, deputies and Caveman Towing pulled the car from the water. The company helped at no cost.
Both police and Stevens agree, it would have been a much different story had he not been there.
“I wasn’t even going to go on a boat ride,” Stevens said. “Things added up, and I just for some reason came up here, and I guess that was why I did.”
Sheriff Dave Daniel said the woman is currently seeking treatment at the hospital.