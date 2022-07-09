Woman shot during domestic dispute in Medford Friday night, MPD says

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter July 9, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — A man is in jail, suspected of shooting his wife in a domestic violence related incident, according to the Medford Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2000-block of Lawnridge Street around 10:37 p.m. Friday night. MPD said a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot, followed by a female yelling.

The suspect, 55-year-old Joseph Stephens, was taken into custody when officers arrived. MPD’s investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute from Stephens and his wife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is listed in stable condition.

Stephens is booked in the Jackson County Jail on charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing – domestic violence.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content