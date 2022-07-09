Woman shot during domestic dispute in Medford Friday night, MPD says

MEDFORD, Ore — A man is in jail, suspected of shooting his wife in a domestic violence related incident, according to the Medford Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2000-block of Lawnridge Street around 10:37 p.m. Friday night. MPD said a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot, followed by a female yelling.

The suspect, 55-year-old Joseph Stephens, was taken into custody when officers arrived. MPD’s investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute from Stephens and his wife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is listed in stable condition.

Stephens is booked in the Jackson County Jail on charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing – domestic violence.