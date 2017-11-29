Woman turns to Facebook after stranger saves her son

Shannon Eck and her two kids were hiking the Britt Trails in Jacksonville when her 23-year-old son, Dilan fell 7 feet down an embankment.
“I grabbed him as he was gong down,” Shannon said. “But we couldn’t get him up.”
Dilan suffers from Angelman syndrome so he was unable to use his body and get himself to safety.
“We weren’t able to get him up and he couldn’t continue to dangle there in the mud,” she said.
That’s when a man driving by got out of his car to help.
“He ran across down the creek and up the hill, and helped us get Dilan back up on the trail,” she said. “(He) stayed with us a little longer to make sure Dilan was safe and wasn’t hurt, and then he left.”
Shannon wasn’t able to catch the man’s name, so she’s turned to Facebook, in hopes of tracking him down.
“Hopefully somebody knows this man and he got the recognition that he deserved,” Shannon said.
She says she would like to thank the man in person.