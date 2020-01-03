Woman with stolen gun captured on ‘Ring’ camera

It happened Thursday morning on Golden Ln, just off Poplar Dr, at about 4 a.m. The resident says she woke up to find a woman on her doorstep with a gun. She was alerted by her motion-sensor ‘Ring’ security camera that she installed the day before.
Police say 28-year-old Jasmine Lovett stole the handgun from an unlocked car. While her motive is still unclear, police say it appears she used the porch light to examine the gun before attempting to fire it into the ground.
When police arrived Lovett did not have the gun on her. The resident said Lovett stashed it under her doormat.
“The gun was loaded, but it didn’t have a round in the chamber and she actually discharged it into the ground but it didn’t go off. I mean imagine had it did go off, now you got shots fired in a residential neighborhood at 4:00 in the morning,” Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department, said.
Lovett was arrested and charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Medford Police want to remind people to lock up cars and guns. Thieves are often looking for anything of value in cars. Guns, money, and jewelry are among their most desired high ticket items.
