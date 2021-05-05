Women’s Leadership Conference returns virtually this week

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Women’s Leadership Conference is back this year, after taking a year off in 2020. The conference will take place virtually this Friday.
The theme of this year’s full-day event is called, “Embracing Change.”
Keynote speakers include Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Artistic Director Nataki Garrett and the founder of a women’s non-profit.
“It’s shaping up to be something that is going to be a big reach for us, we’ve never had a national international reach before with our conference it’s always been regional,” said WLC President, Simone Stewart.
To register, visit womensleadershipconference.net
