Workplace outbreaks reported in most So. Oregon counties

SOUTHERN OREGON — There are still several active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in southern Oregon, including Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The Asante outbreak is now tied to 15 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There’s active situations in virtually every southern Oregon county. According to the OHA, the workplace reporting the most cases is Norris Blueberry Farms in Douglas County. Jackson County Health Officer Doctor Jim Shames says when these numbers are released, it’s important people know that they include more than just employees.

“You could have three people who work together in a workplace and then by the time you’ve added their loved ones and their spouses and their children, the people they’ve contacted, it could be an outbreak of ten people,” Dr. Shames said.

Dr. Shames suggests workplaces be transparent with their employees and work closely with public health if someone tests positive.

