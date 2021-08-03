WorkSource Oregon centers now open for in-person services

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon are working together to help in the state’s economic recovery.
35 WorkSource Oregon centers are now back open for in-person services.
They’ve been closed since April 2020, due to the pandemic.
Everyone receiving unemployment insurance benefits in Oregon is now required to report work search activity when they file a weekly claim.
An updated WorkSource Oregon website has also recently launched.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.