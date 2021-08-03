Home
WorkSource Oregon centers now open for in-person services

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon are working together to help in the state’s economic recovery.

35 WorkSource Oregon centers are now back open for in-person services.

They’ve been closed since April 2020, due to the pandemic.

Everyone receiving unemployment insurance benefits in Oregon is now required to report work search activity when they file a weekly claim.

An updated WorkSource Oregon website has also recently launched.

