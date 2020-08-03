Worthington Fire is 70% contained at roughly 750 acres

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Firefighters continue to fight the 750-acre Worthington Fire, about 5 miles northeast of Eagle Point.
As of Monday morning, the fire is 70% contained and 100% lined by dozers and handlines. Crews are working to improve the fire lines and remove trees for safety reasons.
Evacuation warnings are still in place for residents starting in the 1500 block of Worthington Road and high addresses. It is currently a level 2 evacuation warning, but will be moved to a level 1 evacuation warning Monday at 8 p.m.
Over 500 personnel is working on the fire, along with ten dozers, nine water tenders, one helicopter and 18 engines.
An incident management team has taken over control of the fire and set up base at Eagle Point Middle School. The Oregon Department of Forestry is asking the public to avoid the area.
The fire started around 3 p.m. July 30 and is burning on Bureau of Land Management lands and private property.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.