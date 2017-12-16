‘Wrap for a Cause’ helps wrap your gifts to raise money

Medford, Ore.– Many of us love giving gifts but wrapping them can sometimes feel like a chore. If you’re looking for some help, you’re in luck!
Up until December 24th, Habitat For Humanity has skilled volunteers who will wrap gifts for you.
It’s called “Wrap for a Cause” and it’s part of a fundraiser for the organization to support its construction projects. Organizers say last year they raised enough money to build a quarter of a house.
“It’s been a tradition with the Rogue Valley Habitat For Humanity and a very positive fundraiser for us,” said Volunteer Manager Heidi Steward. “A lot of people like to participate as volunteers and we have a high demand for wrapping gifts at the last minute especially.”
You can find the wrapping booth at the Rogue Valley Mall next to Santa.