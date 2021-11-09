Wreaths Across America seeking wreaths for veteran graves ahead of holidays

Mariah Mills
Posted by by Mariah Mills November 8, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 8, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The local chapter for non-profit organization ‘Wreaths Across America’ needs your help getting Christmas wreaths.

It says it still needs thousands of wreaths this year.

Each year around Christmas, the non-profit sets up wreaths near the graves of veterans to honor them on the holiday.

Local representative for Wreaths Across America, Patrick Allen, says wreaths are placed at Eagle Point National Cemetery.

He says they’re also placed at Hillcrest Cemetery and Hawthorne Cemetery, both in Grants Pass.

“The company that makes them for Arlington, they started the Wreaths Across America program, they come out of Vermont and ship them over fresh. They stay on there around the 19th of December until close to the middle of January,” said Allen.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating towards getting a wreath placed, you can call Allen directly at 541-659-8715.

