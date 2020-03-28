You can go outside, but don’t stop social distancing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Parks and Recreation wants to remind you to keep social distancing, even when outside.
On Monday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) closed playgrounds and sport courts as part of the ‘stay at home’ order. Since then, people have been telling NBC5 News they’ve seen kids on playgrounds and people gathering closely at parks.
Parks and Rec said there are signs posted letting people know of the Class C misdemeanor they could face for not complying.
Police agencies tell us they’re replying on citizen cooperation to keep everyone safe in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
