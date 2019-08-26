Youth Football kicks off season with jamboree

EAGLE POINT, Ore – Summer’s coming to an end, but that means fall football season is upon us. Rogue Valley Youth Football kicked off the 2019 season with their jamboree at Eagle Point High School Sunday.
“The kids are so excited I mean you can just see it when they line up and do their weigh ins and look out on the field. They’re just so excited about this game,” Greg Reeser, commissioner, said.
About two thousand spectators came to cheer on players from second grade through sixth grade. Each team scrimmaged two 30-minute games on split fields. It was an all day event.
“It’s very fun, you get to run the ball sometimes but you mostly block the for the ball carriers, so it’s pretty fun I get to hit people,” Camron Dodge, player, said.
