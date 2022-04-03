Yreka City Clerk arrested, accused of possessing hundreds of child pornography images

YREKA, Calif — NBC5 news has confirmed that a current Yreka City Clerk is in jail, facing charges related to possession of child pornography.

On February 18th, Mt Shasta Police first received a tip about possible possession of child pornography by a male suspect. Following a search warrant forensic evaluation – the department says results on March 30th, revealed about 200 images of minors engaged in sexual activity.

Officers later arrested the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Arthur Boyd for possession of child pornography on Friday. He’s currently being held in the Siskiyou County Jail.

Boyd’s information and biography has been removed from the City of Yreka’s page.

Detectives suggest based on the information located at the suspect’s home, that there may possibly be unnamed victims of sexual assault, and or illicit contacts with minors.

Police ask that any victims that may have had contact with the suspect, to contact them. The department can be reached at: (530) 926-7540, reference case number 2108M-0381