Yreka non-profit says it sees growing number of unwanted dogs

Jenna King
July 6, 2022

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —A local non-profit is doing its part to help what it says, is a growing number of unwanted dogs.  Rescue Ranch in Yreka works to make sure all dogs find their forever homes.

In the last 6 months, it’s seen a 300% increase in strays dogs. The team goes out to rescue them, then helps them find an available home for adoption.

It says thankfully some survive long enough to be rescued, but that’s not always the case.

“From dogs just tied up in the woods to hunters bringing them in who found them through the hills, we have a lot of semi-feral dogs running through the eastern part of the valley that was just unwanted,” said John Golay, Executive Director of Rescue Ranch.

Last year, the non-profit did 699 adoptions.

You can read more about its efforts to help save those dogs in need, at rrdog.org

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
