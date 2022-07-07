Yreka non-profit says it sees growing number of unwanted dogs

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —A local non-profit is doing its part to help what it says, is a growing number of unwanted dogs. Rescue Ranch in Yreka works to make sure all dogs find their forever homes.

In the last 6 months, it’s seen a 300% increase in strays dogs. The team goes out to rescue them, then helps them find an available home for adoption.

It says thankfully some survive long enough to be rescued, but that’s not always the case.

“From dogs just tied up in the woods to hunters bringing them in who found them through the hills, we have a lot of semi-feral dogs running through the eastern part of the valley that was just unwanted,” said John Golay, Executive Director of Rescue Ranch.

Last year, the non-profit did 699 adoptions.

You can read more about its efforts to help save those dogs in need, at rrdog.org