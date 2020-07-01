Yreka organization connects students with local internships, jobs

YREKA, Ore. — A Yreka organization is hoping to boost the local economy by connecting students with local internships and jobs.
The mission of SiskiyouWorks is to provide students and adults with valuable experience and supporting local businesses. Director Marie Caldwell says they are hoping to keep young people local and improve the local workforce.
It benefits kindergarteners through seniors in high school, college students and adults who are unemployed, under employed or looking to seek a career change.
“They can be trained for free in these programs, the adult school programs and then immediately translate into a job,” Caldwell said.
Siskiyou County residents are able to access an online portal, filled with career exploration, job training, work-based learning and even job placement.
To learn more, visit their website: siskiyouworks.org
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.