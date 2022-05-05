Yreka permanent supportive housing project breaks ground

YREKA, Calif. —A $25 million project to bring permanent supportive housing to Yreka broke ground earlier this week.

Local officials and community leaders gathered to celebrate the construction of Siskiyou Crossroads. It combines affordable housing with wrap-around services.

It’s designed for people experiencing homelessness, low-income individuals, and people with serious mental illness or other disabilities.

Rural Communities Housing Development is behind the project. It’s a non-profit affordable housing developer, in rural northern California.

It’s partnering with Siskiyou County to build the 50-unit site at 510 North Foothill in Yreka.

“It takes so many people across department lines from Siskiyou County Health and Human Services to administration to auditors so all these folks are involved so it’s a really great day to be able to celebrate the beginning of the construction.

It hopes to complete construction and begin leasing the units in the summer of 2023.