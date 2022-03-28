Yreka Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect, has ties to Medford

YREKA, Calif — A multi-state search is underway for a northern California shooting suspect, deemed armed and dangerous.

YPD shared an alert on Facebook, that its looking for Trevor Wayne Patton. It says an officer came upon a car, that appeared to have crashed in a tree last Friday. The driver of the car advised the officer that he was shot.

Police say the 34-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Detectives then identified Patton as the suspected shooter.

Patton was last seen driving a blue Rav4 with Oregon plates and a roof box. Medford Police shared on Facebook that Patton frequents the Medford area and have, “had a lot of contact with him over the years.”

Patton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect, police asks that you do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.