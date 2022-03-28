Yreka Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect, has ties to Medford

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter March 28, 2022

YREKA, Calif — A multi-state search is underway for a northern California shooting suspect, deemed armed and dangerous.

YPD shared an alert on Facebook, that its looking for Trevor Wayne Patton. It says an officer came upon a car, that appeared to have crashed in a tree last Friday. The driver of the car advised the officer that he was shot.

Police say the 34-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Detectives then identified Patton as the suspected shooter.

Patton was last seen driving a blue Rav4 with Oregon plates and a roof box. Medford Police shared on Facebook that Patton frequents the Medford area and have, “had a lot of contact with him over the years.”

Patton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect, police asks that you do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content