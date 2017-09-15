Home
Yreka Police working with homeless, community on enforcement

Yreka Police working with homeless, community on enforcement

Local Top Stories , , ,

Yreka, Calif. — The Yreka Police Department launched a new program to clean up homeless camps, and educate the public about the laws surrounding the issue.

Officers first notify the people they can’t camp on public property. The department then coordinates with public works to clean up the area.

Recently, residents have noticed camps on their private property. The Police Department has created a pamphlet to help educate the community.

“It’ll tell you exactly what is needed to prove loitering, prowling, panhandling, what is trespassing?” Chief Brian Bowles said. “It goes into that, and how you can help us help you.”

If you notice someone camping on your property, you can call the Yreka Police Department for help.

The City is also working right now, to create a year-round homeless shelter. Currently, it only has a warning shelter during the winter.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics