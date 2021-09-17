Home
Yreka schools go back to in-person learning next week

YREKA, Cali. – Yreka schools are going back to in-person learning Monday. This comes after 2 weeks of distance learning.

Yreka Union School District told NBC5 News about 25% of staff and nearly 40% of its student body was affected by COVID-19. The district decided to temporarily go back to distance learning.

Superintendent Jim Berry said he’s excited to welcome back staff and students but wants to remind everyone to stay safe. If you feel sick, stay home.

