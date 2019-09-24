Local non-profit gets national attention

ASHLAND, Ore. – ‘Forever Homes, Vehicles for Change’ will be featured on the Kelly Clarkson show Wednesday.
The non-profit transforms used buses into homes for homeless kids and families.
Founder and local homeless advocate Julie Akins said homelessness is a national issue.
“The number one reason people are homeless is a lack of affordable housing,” Akins said. “So many people working cannot afford a place to live and I think it is an absolute outrage and a shame in this country.”
The segment highlights the project and talks with a family living in a ‘skoolie’.
The interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show is Wednesday at 4 p.m. on NBC5.
