Local non-profit helping Klamath Falls students in need of clothes

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A local non-profit in Klamath Falls has helped kids who are in need of clothes for years.

After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, they’re back hosting shopping events for kids.

The Assistance League of Klamath Basin has made it their goal to help children and families in need.

This month, they are allowing students with the help of a parent to buy clothes and shoes they desperately need.

Over 370 elementary school children are given $125 each to spend on clothes and shoes at the shopping event.

Nine elementary schools in the Klamath Falls area are expected to participate.

For middle and high schoolers, they will get a certificate that allows them to to purchase clothes whenever they’d like.

The organization also donates knitted caps, gloves and hygiene kits.

The Assistance League said it’s means everything to them seeing kids’ reactions every year.

“The looks on the kids faces, I mean they’re beaming when they are showing us their new boots they are going to wear when there’s snow,” President of Assistance League of Klamath Basin Sally-Ann Palcovich Or the dress they are going to wear when they go to school the next day. They are just so so excited and i mean it’s just heart-warming.”

Despite not having the in-person shopping event last year, the non-profit helped clothe 1,600 children.

According to the Assistance League, before last year it used to be 300 to 400 kids.

But this year, they expect to exceed their total from 2021.

There are three more shopping events happening this month.

If you’d like to participate, the non-profit asks parents to contact your local school counselor’s office to get registered.