Local non-profit to give away hundreds of backpacks

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local non-profit is giving away hundreds of back-to-school supplies to local students.
Rogue Valley Family Fun Fest is doing things differently this year, due to covid-19.
So far, it has assembled almost 700 backpacks filled with school supplies and snacks.
It says it’s facing challenges brought on by Coronavirus, but that service is still a must.
Amy Schacht, director of the non-profit, says “This is a powerful time to recognize the kids…. That’s what I’ve been saying all day to people today. So recognizing… The cooperation of the community and the parents and the teachers… We can all be a part of this.”
The organization will also be handing out vouchers for dental exams and student wellness.
Schacht says if more supplies are needed, she is prepared for a second wave.
The organization will hand out the backpacks from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night at several locations.
These include: Phoenix High School, Jackson Elementary School, The Expo in Central Point, and Ashland First United Methodist Church.
