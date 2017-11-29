Local non-profits concerned over tax reform

Medford, Ore. — Local non-profits are hoping for a strong holiday season. They’re working on their budgets now and said a potential change in tax code could leave them struggling to make ends meet.
NBC5 News spoke with two popular non-profits in Medford, both said they work 100% off donations. Which is why if this change happens, it’s raising some concerns about the future.
“We help people get off the street,” said Jason Bull, executive director for Medford Gospel Mission.
“We adopt about 1,600 animals out a year,” said Karen Evans, executive director for The Southern Oregon Humane Society.
Both non-profits work largely on donor money.
“We don’t get government grants to do what we do,” Bull said.
“No dog licensing fees, no national humane society money, anything like that,” Evans said.
Meaning, both would also be affected if the GOP tax plan passes as is, and removes the tax credit for donations. If people don’t get credit for donating, they may hold on to their cash, which would be a big hit to local budgets.
“Just under a $600,000 budget.”
For SoHumane, it’s even more.
“Right under a million dollars every year,” Evans said.
Which is why it’s expressing concern.
“We’re very worried,” Evans said.
“We rely on donations to survive,” Bull said.
Neither organization has records to show tax credits increase donations, but they don’t want to lose something that may help.
“I’ve never had anybody mention that. Hey – I’m donating because I get a tax credit. But incentifying tax credits, I think is a good idea,” Bull said.
Both non-profits are hoping people continue to give, even if tax credits aren’t available.
Because it’s their generosity that’s allowing them to do help people and save animals.
“We need all of those sources of support, the volunteer time is very important to us but the financial donations are as well,” Evans said.
“We can only do what we do because people do what they do, and that’s give,” Bull said.
The GOP is hoping to have a vote on its tax plan by the end of the year. It’s very possible he suggested changes to the tax code could change before a final bill hits the floor.