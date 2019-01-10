Local non-profits receive money from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Local non-profits received money from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to help local families and businesses Wednesday afternoon.
73 non-profits from seven Oregon counties received close to half a million dollars. Those counties are Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties. $107,000 is going to 19 local groups from Jackson County.
“It’s a terrific gratifying time to be involved with the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation,” said Susan Ferris, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation. “I think the tribe would say they’re just so very pleased to do this.”
Since 1997, the foundation has given more than 17 million to local groups.
