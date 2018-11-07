Local organization receives a million dollars for hospice care facility

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local organization is receiving a million dollars to help fund the first ever house in southern Oregon for hospice care.
Dr. Jed Meese, Ph.D. and his wife Celia donated the money to Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice.
The organization bought the old residence of Harry Holmes, co-founder of Harry and David, and converted it into a 12-bed facility. It opened this past spring.
“Celia and I are so very fortunate in our lifetime,” said Dr. Meese. “Our lives have been something that even in a dream wouldn’t cover or describe to you. We would like to share and give back,” he added.
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice will be changing the home’s name to “Celia’s House in Holmes Park” at Dr. Meese’s request.
The generous donation will help the organization eliminate its debt.
